How considerate he is! Shah Rukh Khan arranges guards for his female colleagues

He sent bodyguards to escort female cast members of ‘Jawan’ to their hotel after a party

Published On: Wed, 20 Dec 2023 06:23:50 PKT

(Web Desk) - After Atlee's birthday party, Shah Rukh Khan arranged for bodyguards to escort female cast members of Jawan to their hotel, a caring gesture recalled by Priyamani.

Shah Rukh Khan achieved the biggest hit of the year with Jawan.

In a recent interview, co-star Priyamani fondly remembered working with him, emphasising not only his professionalism on set but also his thoughtful and caring nature off-screen.

Priyamani shared a memorable incident during the shoot when director Atlee organized a grand birthday party.

However, it was Shah Rukh who took the initiative to ensure the well-being of his female colleagues from the movie, displaying a considerate and nurturing side that went beyond his on-screen role.

During a conversation with Curly Tales, Priyamani shared that Atlee extended an invitation to the entire Jawan team for his birthday celebration, which included the presence of Shah Rukh Khan.

The party became a star-studded affair when Thalapathy Vijay also joined in. The actress mentioned that the female guests left the celebration around 2-3 am, and to their surprise, Shah Rukh Khan took personal responsibility for their safety.

Reflecting on the considerate act, Priyamani noted that SRK took excellent care of everyone, escorting them to the car and personally ensuring their safe departure.

He went the extra mile by arranging for two bodyguards to accompany them all the way to the hotel.

Despite their assurances that they didn't require such precautions, the Pathaan actor insisted, affirming that the bodyguards would indeed accompany them.