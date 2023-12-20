Munna Bhai MBBS turns 20: Sanjay Dutt is hoping for Munna Bhai 3

Web Desk) - Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS, starring Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh, Boman Irani among others, completed 20 years since its release on Tuesday.

To mark the day, the film’s lead actors took to social media. Sanjay, who played the titular character of a benevolent yet fear-inducing don in the film, was going through a rather rough patch when the movie fell into his lap and helped him in transforming his career.

As he shared a caption on Instagram, Sanjay wrote that he hoped for a third film in the franchise soon.

The actor shared on Instagram, “Two decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments.

Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!”

Munna Bhai MBBS was the first film of director Rajkumar Hirani. It also starred Sanjay’s father, late actor Sunil Dutt and the film marked his last on-screen appearance. The movie also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui in one of his early roles.

Following the success of Munna Bhai MBBS, Rajkumar Hirani made Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006.

There were reports about a third Munna Bhai film called Munna Bhai Chale America but no official announcement was ever made.

Hirani is now looking forward to the release of his next film, Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar.

Before Dunki, Hirani directed Sanju, the biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt, with actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The film was one of the biggest hits of 2018.