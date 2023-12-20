Diana's family Christmas cards, personal letters touch hearts at auction

14 festive cards, two personal letters and several photos sold for nearly $12,000

(Web Desk) - More than a dozen Christmas cards from Princess Diana have sold for thousands of dollars (or pounds) at a U.K. auction just in time for the holidays.

The Messenger has learned that 14 festive cards, two personal letters and several photos sent to late fashion designer Bill Pashley between 1981 and 1994 sold for nearly $12,000 in Hansons Auctioneers' Christmas Library sale.

"Her caring spirit was demonstrated in many ways and this collection provided another glimpse of that," Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said in a press release.

"Despite her busy royal life, she made time for those who helped her, Bill being one of those people. He created the iconic Balmoral honeymoon outfit she was pictured wearing in newspapers all over the world. Incredibly, she wrote him a thank you letter during her honeymoon."

Some of the most special royal memorabilia from the collection includes an assortment of holiday cards Diana sent friends before her death in 1997.

The first card Pashley received in 1981 featured Prince Charles and Princess Diana as bride and groom on their wedding day.

Soon after, Prince William and Prince Harry would join the family and be part of royal history.

"Every year, he received a personally signed card," Hanson shared. "They always had a royal family photo on the front, offering a timeline of events from fresh-faced bride to devoted mother.

The Christmas card photos show the two Princes growing up fast. But then we reach 1992 and things change," mostly because of Diana and Charles' split.

As William and Harry carry on the holiday card tradition in their own unique ways nowadays, keep reading to see some of the mementos sold at auction.