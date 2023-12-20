Why Claire Foy declines signing autograph for fan – let's know the reason

If you want an autograph, always carry a black pen

(Web Desk) - Fans are explaining why 'The Crown' actress declined to sign her autograph for a fan.

If ever in the position to get Claire Foy's autograph, remember one thing: No blue pens!

On Sunday, writer Evan Ross Katz posted a video of the actress greeting some fans outside a building.

When one fan asked for her autograph and handed her a blue pen, Foy quickly declined.

"I don’t do blue," she responded.

"What?" he said.

"I don't do blue."

However, she did sign her autograph for another fan, using a black marker.

Followers quickly jumped to the comment section with their ideas on why The Crown actress declined to sign.

"Most celebrities and athletes are taught not to do blue ink cause you can scan and forge the signature on other things and sell them," one follower wrote.

"Colored ink autographs get sold for far more money on eBay etc. Some celebs don’t want to support a secondary market/exploitation of their brand," another commented.

"Sometimes legal documents require blue ink bc black is too easy to copy/reproduce so celebs are taught to only sign in black so it’s not easily transferred (same reason why many won’t sign blank white paper, to easy to transfer)."