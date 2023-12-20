Kim Loaiza says she is quitting music, Internet

Mexican influencer, singer Loaiza announced her exit from music and her YouTube channel

Wed, 20 Dec 2023

(Web Desk) - Mexican influencer and singer Kim Loaiza is walking away from music and the Internet altogether, she claimed in a new 15-minute YouTube video.

In the clip, titled "My Last Video," Loaiza thanked fans for their support in Spanish, which has been translated via Google translate.

She also addressed criticism that she's not as active as she used to be on social media, saying she decided to back away "a long time ago."

A crying Loaiza then admitted that she lied about her partner cheating on her to sell music.

"I knew that lending myself to the strategy surrounding JD [Pantoja]'s infidelity would take away credibility to my word and the validity of my decision," she shared.

"I got carried away and I shouldn't have participated."

Loaiza also said that whenever she hoped things would slow down and give her a chance to rest, her demanding schedule would pick back up, making it hard to give her children a "normal childhood."

"I honestly don't think I will return," she revealed.

However, despite her step back online, Loaiza claimed she is still going on tour in 2024. She also teased an upcoming makeup line and a deluxe version of her album, X Amor.

Loaiza's announcement comes after fans accused her of copying Karol G in her music. Loaiza, who currently holds the Guinness World Record for the most subscribers for Spanish-language people on YouTube with nearly 43 million followers, released her latest album on Dec. 13.

Fans also called for a boycott and accused Loaiza and husband Pantoja of sabotaging Kenia Os.

