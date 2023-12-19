Beloved 'Godzilla' actor dies from pneumonia

Kenpachiro Satsuma first played Godzilla's rival before suiting up as the monster in 1971

Published On: Tue, 19 Dec 2023

(Web Desk) - Kenpachiro Satsuma, known for his role as the title character in the Godzilla franchise has died, his family confirmed. He was 76.

Satsuma, who suited up as the monster in seven films, died of pneumonia on Saturday, according to UK's The Times.

Japanese studio Toho's official Godzilla account on X (formerly Twitter) mourned the loss, including sharing tributes from fans and colleagues.

It stated that it was "deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Kenpachiro Satsuma," adding, "His image is deeply etched in the hearts of many Godzilla fans."

According to Yahoo Japan, the actor's health took a turn on Dec. 14.

"My father has been suffering from interstitial pneumonia repeatedly since November," his family said in a statement, according to Yahoo.

"His physical strength has begun to decline due to the illness, and his oxygen levels have increased considerably the day before yesterday."

They were unable to visit him in the hospital during his decline because of a flu outbreak.

Before taking on the lead role in 1984's The Return of Godzilla, the late actor first portrayed Godzilla's enemy, Hedorah (a.k.a.

The Smog Monster), in Godzilla vs. Hedorah in 1971. He went on to play Godzilla's foes in two more movies before he landed the starring role.

His final film was Godzilla vs. Destoroyah in 1995, which was perhaps his most challenging. He reportedly passed out four times, per The Times, after issues with getting oxygen into the costume, and special effects that used carbon monoxide.

He once said that mental strength was just as important as physical strength while playing the character.

He was born in Kagoshima in 1947 and worked at a theatre during the earlier days of his Godzilla roles.

The latest film, Godzilla Minus One, is currently playing in theaters following a Dec. 1 release. Its the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film after bringing in more than $30 million USD, The Times reports.