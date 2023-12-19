Taylor Swift offers hefty tips to delivery workers

Entertainment Entertainment Taylor Swift offers hefty tips to delivery workers

She handed out $400 tip to workers who delivered food to her

Follow on Published On: Tue, 19 Dec 2023 02:42:06 PKT

(Web Desk) - Taylor Swift offered hefty tips to the workers who delivered food to her during the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, according to photos circulating online.

Breaking news site Fashreem shared a picture of Swift handing over cash as she accepted her food, allegedly leaving a $400 tip for the delivery workers. According to the outlet, the singer placed orders with local food trucks, and the snacks were delivered to her suite at Gillette Stadium.

Swift was on hand to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who was taking on the New England Patriots.

Photos captured of the singer at the game showed her in the company of Alana Haim of the sister pop-rock trio, Haim; her dad Scott Swift; Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany; and stylist/designer Ashley Avignone.

The "Karma" singer was spotted getting angry from the stands after Kelce was pushed on the field, yelling out, "F---!" The Chiefs ended up winning the game 27-17.

In September, The Messenger exclusively broke the news that Swift and Kelce had been "quietly hanging out." While speaking to Time Magazine earlier this month, Swift revealed that the pair began dating soon after Kelce "put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell."

She added, "We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."