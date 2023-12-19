Mick Jagger wishes Keith Richards a happy 80th birthday

Best friends are best friends. But brothers fight. Bandmates will always be there for milestones

(Web Desk) - Although Keith Richards and Mick Jagger's friendship might have its ebbs and flows, the Rolling Stones bandmates will always be there for the milestones.

Jagger wished his musical partner a happy 80th birthday on Monday, sharing a recent photo of the duo looking thick as thieves. "Happy birthday @officialkeef! Love Mick," he wrote.

The post comes after Richards paid tribute to Jagger for his 80th in July, posting a video of himself playing the piano.

"I guess, long may we keep saying this to each other," said Richards to the camera. "Happy birthday, Mick. Have another good one. Give me a call, and let me know what it's like."

In his 2010 memoir Life, Richards opened up about the current state of his relationship with the lead singer after first meeting when they were kids.

"Mick and I may not be friends – too much wear and tear for that," wrote Richards. "We're the closest of brothers, and that can't be severed.

How can you describe a relationship that goes that far back? Best friends are best friends. But brothers fight."

Jagger also commented on their friendship and partnership during an interview with Rolling Stone in 1995.

"I think it’s essential," he said. "You don't have to have a partner for everything you do. But having partners sometimes helps you and sometimes hinders you. You have good times and bad times with them. It's just the nature of it."

Richards and Jagger are preparing to hit the road with the Rolling Stones in April for the AARP-sponsored Hackney Diamonds Tour, in support of their 26th album of the same name.