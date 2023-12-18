Music composer Rasheed Attre's 56th death anniversary today

He won the prestigious Nigar award three times for his compositions

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 56th death anniversary of famous music director Rasheed Attre is being observed today (Monday).

He was born in Amritsar, India in 1919. Rasheed acquired his initial music training from Khan Sahib Ashfaq Hussain.

He was very keen to learn music and mastered in musical instruments very soon including Tabla.

Rasheed Attre started his career at a very young age and composed music for many super-hits including Laila Majnun, Rukhsana and Gulshan.

Famous songs composed by him are ‘Sada Hon Apnay Pyar Ki’, ‘Gulon Mein Rung Bhary’, and ‘Aaey Mausam Rangeelay Suhanay’.

He passed away on December 18, 1967 in Lahore.