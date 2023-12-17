Peace in Gaza: Ahsan Khan expresses solidarity for Palestinians at fashion show

Peace in Gaza: Ahsan Khan expresses solidarity for Palestinians at fashion show

(Web Desk) - Protesters are ingeniously utilising every medium to emphasise the pressing need for action as supporters worldwide continue to mobilise for an end to Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

Fashion designer Emraan Rajput joined the international effort to free Palestine, and his most recent men's bridalwear exhibition served as a symbol of support.

Rajput's models walked the ramp during this year's wedding couture week in two cohorts, one donning traditional formal clothing and the other showing off the designer's signature flair with dark and stylish outfits.

Nonetheless, the models' black and white keffiyehs drew attention from onlookers, and images and videos from the occasion quickly went viral on social media.

Over the past few decades, the traditional Middle Eastern scarf has been internationally recognised as a symbol of Palestinian nationalism and struggle.

Many people all throughout the world are wearing keffiyehs to show their solidarity for the Palestinian cause because Israel's atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank have recently intensified in response to Hamas' operation on October 7.

Ahsan Khan, actor-model-showstopper, also expressed solidarity for the besieged Palestinians who have been living in unlivable conditions due to Israel’s odious actions.

Ahsan looked stunning in a black sherwani and carried a large sign reiterating the appeal for peace. "For every household, every child." Khan's statement was, "Peace for Palestine." Khan held up the placard as the showcase came to an end, standing with stylist Yaseer Dar and actor-model Amna Ilyas.

Following a report from a source indicating that Israel's intelligence head had a meeting with the prime minister of Qatar, a nation mediating the Israeli-Palestinian issue, Israel seemed to confirm on Sunday that fresh discussions were under way to free captives held by Hamas.

At a news conference on Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the war in Gaza was existential and that it had to be waged to the end.

Nearly 19,000 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israel's horrific attack, and many more are trapped beneath the debris.

The vicious counteroffensive follows a cross-border invasion by Hamas into Israel that, according to Israel's updated estimates, claimed 1,200 deaths and resulted in the seizure of 240 captives.

