Legendary actor Kamal Rizvi remembered on his 8th death anniversary

He hurtled to fame from household comedy drama ‘Alif Noon’

LAHORE: (Dunya News) - The 8th death anniversary of legendary television actor and playwright Kamal Ahmed Rizvi is being observed on Sunday (today).

The Alif Noon star was dearly missed on his death anniversary by many, including friends, family and colleagues alike.

Kamal Ahmad Rizvi was a teacher; a master of humour and satire. He was a great theatre actor and writer. He also trained a lot of senior actors such as Samina Ahmad, Salman Shahid and Rafi Khawar.

Rizvi was born in Bihar, India, and later migrated to Karachi before moving to Lahore.

He spent quality time with famed writer Saddat Hassan Manto as he was impressed with the Progressive Writers Movement of that era.

He spent time with other great writers associated with the movement too and gained interest in reading and editing during that time, which led to him working on some digests.

He was awarded the Pride of Performance Award in 1989. The actor began his career at Radio Pakistan, where he got a chance to work in Julius Caesar for BBC Urdu.

Alif Noon was a comedy series from Pakistan Television and its cast consisted of Rafi Khawar known as Nannha and Kamal Ahmed Rizvi known an Allan.

Allan was depicted as a cunning businessman who used to devise nefarious and immoral schemes to earn fast money, and who used Nannha as a puppet.

This PTV series was first aired in 1971-72, and a second time in the early 1980s.

Kamal Ahmed Rizvi, the man behind one of the most celebrated sitcoms of the country Alif Noon died of heart attack after a prolonged illness in Karachi on Dec 17, 2015 at the age of 85.