Playback singer Anup Ghoshal, known for 'Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi,' dies

(Web Desk) - Renowned playback singer and composer Anup Ghoshal, famed for his enchanting voice and iconic contributions to Bengali and Indian music, passed away at the age of 77.

Ghoshal, a legendary figure in both Bengali cinema and Bollywood, was hospitalized in south Kolkata due to age-related ailments, eventually succumbing to multiple organ failure.

His indelible mark on the Indian music industry is evident through timeless melodies, most notably the evergreen song “Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi” from the 1983 film “Masoom.” Ghoshal’s repertoire also includes hits like “Husn Bhi Aap Hain,” “Ishq Bhi Aap Hain,” and “Tum Saath Ho Zindagi Bhar Ke Liye” from “Sheeshe Ka Ghar.” He played a pivotal role in several Satyajit Ray films, such as “Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne,” “Hirak Rajar Deshe,” and “Nimantran,” among others.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Ghoshal entered politics, contesting the 2011 assembly polls in West Bengal as a Trinamool Congress candidate.

Upon his passing, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences, recognizing Ghoshal’s multifaceted contributions to Bengali and Hindi music. Actress Paoli Dam also paid tribute to the legendary singer.

Anup Ghoshal’s demise is mourned not only by the music fraternity but also by fans and admirers nationwide. His enduring impact on Bengali cinema, Bollywood, and Indian entertainment will be cherished for generations.

Survived by two daughters, and details regarding his final rites are yet to be disclosed.

The music industry bids farewell to a luminary, leaving behind a rich legacy of timeless melodies and unforgettable songs that will resonate in the hearts of music enthusiasts for years to come.