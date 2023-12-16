Aishwarya, Abhishek appear together at event amidst separation rumours

Follow on Published On: Sat, 16 Dec 2023 17:12:18 PKT

(Web Desk) - After rumours of separation are doing the rounds on the social media, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s joint appearance has calmed the situation.

They appeared together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day function in Mumbai, as reported.

Fans and media outlets alike are quite curious about the couple's attendance together at this public event, given the circulating allegations from numerous portals alleging problems in their relationship.

The couple's presence to the celebration created a mixed atmosphere, as seen in the many photos and videos they posted to social media.

Aishwarya came elegantly with her mother Brindya Rai by her side, wearing a gorgeous black and gold suit with heels and a matching bag. In the meantime, Abhishek and his father, seasoned performer Amitabh Bachchan,

Various interactions between the family members were seen by the observers. As they assembled at the location, Aishwarya spoke with Amitabh and gave her nephew Agastya a tender squeeze on the cheek.

Notably, Abhishek was observed conversing with Aishwarya and putting his arm around her in a loving manner as they walked onto the school ground.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate ceremony held at Amitabh's bungalow, Prateeksha.

The couple was blessed with a daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.

However, recent speculations about their relationship have sparked widespread curiosity. It was reported that Abhishek's niece Navya Naveli Nanda and Aishwarya avoided taking photographs together during their joint appearance on the runway for a renowned brand at the Paris Fashion Week.

Despite the presence of Shweta and Jaya Bachchan at this esteemed event, Shweta deliberately omitted mentioning the Taal actor in her Instagram post, choosing instead to focus solely on her daughter.