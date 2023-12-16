'Heer' of Lollywood Firdous Begum being remembered on 3rd death anniversary

She became the top heroine of film industry of her time

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The third death anniversary of veteran Pakistani actress Firdous Begum is being observed today.

Firdous Begum, whose real name was Parveen, played the role of 'Heer' in the iconic Pakistani film, Heer Ranjha.

Other famous films of Firdous include 'Fanoos', 'Khandaan', 'Malangi', 'Lai Laag' and 'Aurat'.

She started her career from film Fanoos in 1963 as a supporting actor. She was considered as one of the most classy film actors of her time.

Firdous reached the peak of her career after doing a lead role in film 'Malangi'. She became the top heroine of the local film industry of that time.

Firdous appeared in more than 150 Urdu and Punjabi films during his career spanning over decades.

She died in Lahore on December 16, 2020.