Zahid Ahmed up in arms as Instagram deletes his post about Gaza war

Entertainment Entertainment Zahid Ahmed up in arms as Instagram deletes his post about Gaza war

Zahid Ahmed up in arms as Instagram deletes his post about Gaza war

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 15 Dec 2023 17:28:18 PKT

(Web Desk) - Zahid Ahmed is not amused over the censorship policy of Instagaram after a recent post showing the true faces of the organisers of the brutal war on the Palestinians.

The ‘Mere Ban Jao’ actor has expressed his disgust on the photo and video-sharing app after one of his posts regarding the ‘real face of terrorism" was purportedly erased.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Ahmed penned, “Never thought I would witness it myself but Instagram has removed my last post about the faces of [Benjamin] Netanyahu, Rishi Sunak and [Joe] Biden being the real terrorists.”

Lashing out at those running the app, he added, “To hell with you Instagram. Will love to see you burn in hell on judgement day.”

Zahid's public Facebook profile still has access to the removed post. It is an extensively shared social media post that contrasts the conventional portrayal of terrorists as bearded men with turbans and shalwar kameez with those in suits who make the decisions.

Without mentioning any nuance, the piece categorically labels Biden, Sunak, and Netanyahu as ‘terrorists’ while Israel keeps bombing Gaza, murdering thousands of people in what is purported to be a conflict with Hamas.

Netizens have also reacted to the post of Zahid Ahmed. Several have also shared their own experience of being shadow-banned, restricted or censored by the app.

“Your post was removed and my account was suspended for 24 hours just because I left a comment about how Facebook is restricting Palestine related content. Seriously I didn’t use any profanity or curse words. Yet they suspended my account,” a user shared. “I knew it was going to happen. That's why I took a screenshot. Yesterday I posted a video about boycotting Zara and some brands. I received a warning regarding my account,” another alleged.

A fan assured the actor, “The evil propaganda machine is working hard to silence the truth. Keep posting and more to you!”



