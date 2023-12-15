Sonu Nigam apologies to Omer Nadeem for copying his song

Omer accepted the apology, praising Sonu’s talent

(Web Desk) - Sonu Nigam has responded to allegations by Omer Nadeem, who claimed that Sonu copied his song ‘Aye Khuda’ in the T-series track ‘Sun Zara’.

Sonu apologised, acknowledging unintentional similarities, explaining he was approached by KRK to sing the song and he would have declined if he had been aware of Omer’s version.

Omer accepted the apology, praising Sonu’s talent. Sonu posted the apology on Instagram, expressing deep respect for Omer.

In Hindi, Sonu appreciated Omer’s work, praising his singing and offering blessings.

Omer thanked Sonu, expressing immense respect for his voice.

The controversy emerged on December 2, with Omer noting similarities between “Sun Zara” and his 2009 song.

Credits for ‘Sun Zara’ didn’t mention Omer, sparking plagiarism accusations.