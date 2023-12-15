Mikaal Zulfiqar has advice for those considering marriage

Mikaal Zulfiqar has advice for those considering marriage

Says it important to know other person and know yourself as well before taking final leap

Published On: Fri, 15 Dec 2023

(Web Desk) - Mikaal Zulfiqar is one of the biggest stars in the Pakistani drama industry.

His dramas are always a hit with the audience. His latest offering Jaisay Aapki Marzi is topping the rating chart.

He had advice for those considering getting married. He got divorced a few years ago and shares two beautiful daughters with his ex-wife.

Mikaal said that according to him what is important is to know the other person and know yourself as well before taking the final leap. That is what will help you in the long run.

The actor was a guest on Mazaq Raat and revealed which actress he likes in the industry. He said that he thinks Sonya Hussyn is very beautiful.

He has always liked cute faces and also he prefers the dusky beauty of Pakistan as he is very fair himself.

He also named Saba Qamar and Sajal Aly as his preferred talents on television.

