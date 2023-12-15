Pakistani stars who join Eastern Eye Global Asian Celebrity List 2023

Entertainment Entertainment Pakistani stars who join Eastern Eye Global Asian Celebrity List 2023

Wahaj Ali tops the list from Pakistan

Follow on Published On: Fri, 15 Dec 2023 01:44:55 PKT

(Web Desk) - Eastern Eye publishes a global Asian stars list every year and Asian artists working and residing all over the old get their work acknowledged in the list.

This year also we are seeing our stars joining the ranks of highest rated Asians artists.

The Pakistani winner this year is Wahaj Ali who managed to bag a spot in the top 10 for the Eastern Eye list.

WAHAJ ALI: Wahaj Ali has been ruling the screens as well as the hearts this year. His stint as Murtasim Khan in Tere Bin put him on the map and he has fans all over the world now with a big chunk coming from India. He is the only Pakistani in te top 10 for the year 2023.

RIZ AHMED: Riz Ahmed is a star from Pakistani origin who has worked a lot for Muslim representation in Hollywood. He has given some path breaking performances and his work has been appreciated all over the world. He got the 11th rank on the list.

AROOJ AFTAB: The grammy winning Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab has also made it to the list and she is on the rank 24.

YUMNA ZAIDI: The Tere Bin leading lady Yumna Zaidi is on the 32nd spot on the Eastern Eye list for 2023 and her fans will be delighted to hear this.

AHAD RAZA MIR: Another Pakistani to reach the list is Ahad Raza Mir. He got the 42nd rank on the list. He has made his debut on Netflix, on British television and currently he is working in Pakistan’s first ever Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.