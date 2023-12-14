Iconic poet Jaun Elia's 92nd birth anniversary today

Entertainment Entertainment Iconic poet Jaun Elia's 92nd birth anniversary today

Jaun had command over English, Arabic and Persian languages

Follow on Published On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 13:16:16 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The 92nd birth anniversary of poet and scholar Jaun Elia is being observed today.

He was born in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, India in 1931 and later migrated to Pakistan in 1957 and opted Karachi as his city.

His real name was Syed Hussain Sibt-e-Asghar Naqvi.

Jaun Elia's unique writing style fascinates the readers and he will always be remembered for his greatest services to the Urdu language. He introduced a new dimension to Urdu literature with his unique style and soft accent.

Jaun had command over English, Arabic and Persian languages.

His first collection of poetry 'Shayad' was published in 1991 and it was declared as the preface of Urdu literature.

The critics believe that Jaun was alone in his unique poetry while he was one of the prominent people who promoted modern ghazal. They call him a poet of the lineage of 'Meer'.

His famous poetry collections include ‘Shayed’, ‘Ya'ni’, ‘Gumaan’, ‘Lekin’, ‘Ramooz’ and ‘Goya’.

Jaun Elia was also awarded Pride of Performance for his literary services.

He died on Nov 8, 2002 in Karachi.