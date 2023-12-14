Taylor Swift turns 34. See how she has celebrated every birthday

Her new beau Travis is planning the best party possible

(Web Desk) – It is Taylor Swift's birthday today. She already announced that the Eras Tour concert film will be available on-demand to commemorate the big day.

And her new beau Travis Kelce is planning "the best party possible." A source told Us Weekly that "money is not an object" for Kelce when it comes to throwing the bash, "and he wants her close friends there."

Last year, Swift celebrated her 33rd birthday doing what she loves. She shared a photo on Instagram of her posing in the studio alongside friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff, with the caption, "Thanks for all the beautiful wishes today!! I spent my 33rd birthday in the studio of course Wouldn’t have it any other way. Love you!"

Fans speculated the post was a hint that she was working on re-recording Reputation, but given the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) this year, the duo were probably busy with that project.

For her 32nd, Swift spent the evening partying with some other friends and collaborators, including the Haim sisters and Gracie Abrams.

She tweeted photos from the gathering with the text, "*don't say it, don't say it OKAY I'm saying it:* I'M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30." (Alana Haim's birthday is on Dec. 15.) She noted that everyone had been tested for COVID prior to the party.

Swift didn't engage in any public celebrations in 2020, as many sheltered in place during the peak of the pandemic. Instead, she released a dance remix of her Evermore track "Willow" for her 31st birthday.

"Not to be all 'iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE' but... it is and I do," the pop star shared on social media.

"So we've released the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a bad ass female producer I really respect."

Pre-pandemic, Swift celebrated the big 3-0 with a performance at New York City's annual Jingle Ball festival.

After the show, she kept the night going with a holiday party, joined by fellow Jingle Ball headliners like Camila Cabello and Halsey, plus famous friends like Jack Antonoff, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid.

During her Jingle Ball set, the 20,000-person audience sang "happy birthday" as Swift was presented with a birthday cake covered with images of her cats.

"Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind… I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. cries in Christmas tree," Swift captioned an Instagram post.

The singer turned 29 in 2018, and honored the day by announcing her Netflix film about the Reputation tour.

"Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes," she wrote on social media.

"Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour! You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I'm really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year."

