Spanish actor Penelope Cruz calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Entertainment Entertainment Spanish actor Penelope Cruz calls for ceasefire in Gaza

The actress is one of a growing number of celebrities who are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

Follow on Published On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 02:27:18 PKT

(Web Desk) - Renowned Spanish actress Penelope Cruz has shared a story on her Instagram account with the message "Ceasefire now".

Activists widely shared screenshots of this story, highlighting Cruz's support for Gaza and her explicit call for an immediate ceasefire by the Israeli army.

Cruz had previously come under fire for her support of Gaza during the 2014 Israeli war on Gaza, after she wrote a letter in the Spanish press condemning Israel’s aggression at that time.

The actress later "clarified" her position, saying that she only wished to promote peace in the region

The death toll from two months of indiscriminate Israeli bombardment has now exceeded 18,200, with around 50,000 injured.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, known for her humanitarian activism and her role as a special envoy for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), last month condemned Israel's military aggression in Gaza. She described Gaza as having been "an open-air prison for nearly two decades".

On Instagram, Jolie criticised "the deliberate bombing of a trapped population" in the densely populated Palestinian territory, expressing concern that Gaza might turn into "a mass grave." She criticised world leaders for their inaction and "complicity in these crimes," and called for a humanitarian ceasefire.