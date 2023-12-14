Imad Wasim new adorable family clicks from UAE

The couple is enjoying family time in UAE

(Web Desk) - Imad Wasim is a brilliant Pakistani one day and T20 player who has just announced his retirement from international cricket.

The cricketer did not play any recent international series as well.

Imad Wasim rose to fame as a brilliant bowler. He has delivered many match winning performances.

Imad Wasim has millions of fans because of his game. He has recently left Karachi Kings as well.

Imad Wasim will now represent Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League.

Lately, the player is in the UAE to play the T10 league.

He is happily married to gorgeous Sannia Ashfaque and they have two adorable kids Inaya and Rayan.

Sannia Ashfaque often shares the adorable family clicks with fans.

Lately, the couple is enjoying family time in UAE. Sannia Ashfaque has previously shared adorable pictures from their visit to the Sheykh Zaid Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi.

