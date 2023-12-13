Got what I dreamt: Naimal Khawar all praise for Hamza Abbasi

Dunya News (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s entertainment industry pretty actor Naimal Khawar said she could not be more blessed for having a partner like Hamza Ali Abbasi.

She talked about her marriage and career while appearing as a guest in the Dunya News’ popular show Mazaq Raat.

Many things were discussed and shared ranging from how she met and married actor Hamza Ali Abbasi to whether or not she will pursue her acting career.

While talking about how she met the ‘Payare Afzal’ actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, the actor revealed, "We met on the shoot of my first film, Verna, and the meeting lasted two seconds. Then, he messaged me related to work. It was a painting. After that, he came to my exhibition [and the rest is history.]"

Naimal continued, "He'd asked me that he wanted me to make a painting for him. I was also talking to him related to work, where I said I'd make the painting for him. When the painting was made and done -" Imran interjected, saying, "A new painting began."

Naimal went on, "After that, I went to study overseas. A few months later, he announced that a proposal was on its way. The offer showed up at the house. We had a brief man-to-man meeting with my father.”

She said her father, a Pakhtun, insisted on having a meeting and after [Hamza] got to know my father and acquired his blessing, we were married."



Talking about Hamza

Naimal Khawar talks about how she felt after Hamza received approval from her father. She said she was over the moon. She said she could not be more blessed to have a pious and caring husband adding it must have been a result of her some good deeds.

Talking about the little unavoidable couple arguments, she said they both are resolution-oriented and they solve any quarrel in case of any fight.

Acting career

She said she was shy of camera and at time she thought what it would look like if she performs in movies and dramas. However, she said she could not be prouder enough when she saw her work first time.

The host posed a question regarding Naimal's return to the screen, to which she said, "InshAllah." Questioned about the kind of role she'd want to do, she said, "I like scripts with lo

