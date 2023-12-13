Rabia Butt believes fragile women's portrayal attracts audience

Audience choice matters to produce and sell content, she says

LAHORE (Dunya News): Pakistani actress Rabia Butt says dramas and movies having scenes of weeping women are trending nowadays.

Rabia shared her views about trends in the drama and movie industries during a discussion at a university event.

She shared her opinion about what kind of content people like and what their interests are. She says that storylines about empowered and independent women mostly get flopped.

People like those movies and dramas where a woman is portrayed as delicate, emotional, and trapped in closed rooms.

She argued that script writers and directors can’t be blamed for stereotypical female characters. Such content is produced in keeping with audience demands and interest. Audience choice matters to produce and sell content, she added.

She criticised the hypocrisy of society, saying people mislead by saying they need something new and fresh.

The Pakistani drama industry rules the subcontinent and also gets a huge viewership all across the world, especially in the Middle East and the Pakistani diaspora settled in the West. But the Pakistani audience criticises what it believes a dearth of unique storylines.