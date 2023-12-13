Iman Ali is still my crush, reveals Syed Jibran

Actor says that Sajal Aly and Saba Qamar are his favourite actors

Wed, 13 Dec 2023 11:44:42 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actor Syed Jibran revealed that Lollywood star Iman Ali is still his crush.

He expressed these views in Dunya News’ famous show 'Mazaq Raat' when he extensively talked about his career and private life.

“Sajal Aly and Saba Qamar are my favourite actors while Iman Ali is my crush,” Jibran said.

The actor added that he wasn’t betrayed in love throughout his life.

Talking about his wife and marriage, he said that they met at London’s Heathrow Airport for the very first time.

We got into relationship soon after our first meeting in London, said the actor.

“I was in London for a film shooting with Humayun Saeed when I first met her and then we got married after eight months,” he said.

Jibran was also all praise for the beauty of his wife.