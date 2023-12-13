Pink's epic response to online troll who thinks she 'got old'

Entertainment Entertainment Pink's epic response to online troll who thinks she 'got old'

'What a blessing to have life, years,' Pink said in response to a critic calling out her age

Follow on Published On: Wed, 13 Dec 2023 07:05:10 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pink will happily raise her glass to getting older and stronger.

After announcing more dates for her 2024 Summer Carnival stadium tour on social media, the Grammy winner received one response from a user she couldn't ignore.

After a follower wrote, "Pink got old," the "So What" singer decided to write back.

"Yes, although I don’t feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first 'grateful' every day," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

"What a blessing to have life, years. To be this strong, to be able."

This isn't the first time the singer has clapped back at social media users this month.

On Dec. 7, Pink — who is Jewish — took to her Instagram account to wish fans a happy holiday.

"Happy Chanukah to all those who celebrate," she wrote.

"May there be light in darkness always. May there be peace in our hearts, our homes, and in the world."