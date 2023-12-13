Neelam Muneer says she gets offer from India for Tamil film

She chats to fans on her Instagram

(Web Desk) - Neelam Muneer is a pretty and talented Pakistani television and film actress.

Recently, she conducted a Question And Answer session on her Instagram in which she has replied to the multiple questions of fans.

Talking about getting offers from India, Neelam Muneer said that she has got an offer from India for a Tamil film.

Talking about her dream goal, Neelam Muneer said, “I have a dream about having a big funeral. I want Allah to forgive me and enter me in Jannah.”

She said that her goal is “Akhirat”.

Neelam Muneer also opened up about losing her Mamu who was dear to her.

She said that her Mamu was like a father to her and she is mourning his loss.

She has a substantial social media following. Fans love Neelam Muneer’s brilliant acting skills.

Her claim to fame performances in hit Pakistani dramas gave her huge popularity.

Fans loved her dramas Qaid E Tanhai, Ashk and Dil Moum Ka Dia. Her films and dances also grab public attention.

Her recent drama Ehraam E Junoon trended on YouTube. Lately, her drama serial Khumar is being loved by fans.