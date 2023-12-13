Top 10 most searched figures on Google in Pakistan

Google has released the list of the most searched personalities worldwide

(Web Desk) – Every year, in December, Google shares details about the top searches of all countries.

They also shared the top searches of Pakistan in the year 2023.

The list of the top searches in Pakistan includes Cricket Games, Events/Occasions, How-To, News, Recipes, TV Shows, Movies, Technology, and Personalities.

In 2023, most people in Pakistan searched for cricketers and social media stars.

Let us take a look at the list of personalities who were googled the most by Pakistanis in 2023.

1.Hareem Shah, 2.Aliza Sehar, 3.Tiger Shroff, 4. Abdullah Shafiq, 5. Usman Khan, 6. Anwar Ul Haq Kakkar, 7. Glen Maxwell, 8. Shubman Gill, 9. Saud Shakeel, 10. Haseeb Ullah Khan.

Interestingly, former captain of Pakistan cricket team and currently the most famous cricketer in the country, Babar Azam does not appear on this list.

He was also absent from the list last year as well, which is peculiar considering the fact that he has remained on top of news headlines in the last two years.

Additionally, not a single Pakistani actor or singer can be found on this list.