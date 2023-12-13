Bilal Abbas, Dur-e-Fishan starrer 'Ishq Murshid' trends on X

The drama’s success lies in its fusion of fantasy and political elements

(Web Desk) - ‘Ishq Murshid’ stands out as a captivating addition to the realm of Pakistani dramas, skillfully weaving love, fantasy, and political intrigue.

Under Farooq Rind’s direction, the story introduces Shibra (Dur-e-Fishan Saleem) and Salman (Noor ul Hassan), intertwining their lives with unexpected twists.

Bilal Abbas Khan’s portrayal of Shahmeer Sikandar, involved in a one-sided love affair, adds complexity to the narrative.

Despite praise for Rind’s direction and Abdul Khaliq Khan’s storyline, some have noted script inconsistencies and character complexities, particularly in Shibra’s arc.

Bilal Abbas receives acclaim for his compelling portrayal of Shahmeer. The drama’s success lies in its fusion of fantasy and political elements, with fans expressing their support on social media.

‘Ishq Murshid’ invites viewers into a mesmerizing world where love, politics, and fantasy converge, showcasing the creative storytelling of Pakistani television dramas.

Some fans also applauded Ali Gul Mallah for his exceptional acting skills. However, some fans are drolling on Bilal Abbas Khan.