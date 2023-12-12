Taylor Swift's Time cover inspires viral TikTok cat trend

She is inspiring cat ladies everywhere to show off their pets in a new feline-friendly TikTok trend

(Web Desk) - The 33-year-old pop icon was recently showcased in Time as their Person of The Year and posed for a series of cover photos — one of which included her wearing her Ragdoll cat, Benjamin Button, over her shoulders.

Swifties and cat lovers alike quickly turned the cover into a trend by making their own versions under the #taylorswiftcattrend hashtag, which has already garnered 3.2 million views.

"No cats were harmed in the making of this masterpiece," @_hannahmichelle13 captioned her video with 160,400 views. Michelle, who previously went viral on the app for making her own version of Swift's Lover bodysuit, went the extra mile by recreating the singer's all-black ensemble and adding a red lip.

"Do I have a cat? No," one user commented. "Do I watch and like every single one of these? Yes."

Of course, this isn't the first TikTok trend involving animals and Swift that went viral this year.

Vets and animal rights activists were up in arms as hundreds took to the app to film themselves spinning their fur babies around to Swift's "August," earning them views in the millions.

It's safe to say this trend is less risk averse — though few people seem to have pets that want to stay still.

"With six cats, at least one of them has to be capable of being as iconic as Benjamin, right?" @otismcgmcg captioned their video with 1.9 million views.

The user can be seen holding six different cats and rating them based on their photogenic quality.

"Cats everywhere are cursing Taylor right now," one comment reads.

Users have noted Swift — who has two other cats named Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson — brought Benjamin to set because Ragdolls are cuddly and known to go limp when held.

But even users like @catnamedsquirrel have gotten their Siberian kitties to stay still.

"I knew he was going to do it because he winked at the camera," one user commented. If Swift is keeping an eye on the trend, we think she'd agree.

