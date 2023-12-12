Sajida Vandal gets French award for contributions to art, culture

Ambassador Galey expressed France’s desire to honour Prof Vandal for her commitment

(Web Desk) - Prof Sajida Haider Vandal, former Vice Chancellor of the Institute for Art and Culture and Principal of the National College of the Arts, currently serving as CEO of THAAP, has been bestowed with yet another prestigious award, “The Rank of Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters,” by the French Government.

This recognition follows the “Knight of Arts and Letters” award conferred on Prof. Vandal in 2018.

Acknowledging her dedication to Pakistani culture and the bilateral cooperation between France and Pakistan, this decoration, a significant distinction of the ministerial orders of the French Republic, underlines Prof. Vandal’s notable contributions.

The exclusive award ceremony took place at the THAAP secretariat, where the Ambassador of France to Pakistan, His Excellency Nicolas Galey, personally presented the coveted medal to Prof. Sajida Haider.

The event was attended by distinguished personalities from various fields.

Ambassador Galey expressed France’s desire to honor Prof. Vandal for her commitment as an architect, urbanist, and educator, as well as her impact on the cultural life of Lahore and her strong connection to France and its culture.

Prof. Sajida Vandal, nominated for this award by the French Embassy and Ambassador of France, received recognition for her significant contributions to arts, literature, and the propagation of these fields.

Established in 1957, the Order of Arts and Letters aims to acknowledge individuals who have excelled in artistic or literary creation and have contributed to the influence of Arts and Letters in France and worldwide.

Prof. Sajida Vandal expressed gratitude to the French government and Ambassador H.E. Mr. Nicolas Galey, pledging to continue her work for heritage preservation and to enhance bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and France.