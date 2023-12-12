Court grants bail to Zareen Khan in cheating case

The Bollywood actor is ordered not to leave country

(Web Desk) - A couple of months ago, Bollywood actor Zareen Khan was summoned by Kolkata police after the court issued an arrest warrant in her name.

The actress finally got a slight relief in the case. The court granted interim bail to her on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 until December 26.

Additionally, the actress was asked not to leave the country without obtaining prior permission from the Kolkata police.

As reported by India Today, the Housefull 2 actress in incognito mode appeared in front of the court on Monday, wearing a mask and a black cap.

The hearing lasted for an hour, wherein the actress responded to the arguments of the council and the judge.

She was further instructed to appear at every court hearing.

A cheating case was registered against Zareen at Narkeldanga police station in Kolkata concerning a 2018 case.

Apparently, the actress allegedly took an advance of Rs 12 lakh to perform at a Durga Puja function in the city.

However, she failed to be present on the date finalized in September. Therefore, the organizers lodged a complaint against her post which the Kolkata cops issued an arrest warrant.

It’s been more than a decade that the actress has been working in the film industry.

After Veer with Salman Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Sohail Khan, and Rishabh Jain, she made a special appearance in the song Character Dheela in Ready.