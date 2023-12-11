Anushka, Kohli celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary

The couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017

(Web Desk) - Bollywood's power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today, December 11.

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli made a lifelong commitment in a fairytale wedding ceremony.

The couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017, at Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old villa in Tuscany, Italy, after dating each other for several years.

The wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends of the couple.

Both Virat and Anushka are often hailed as the epitome of couple goals.

Anushka and Virat are now proud parents of Vamika, whom they welcomed in 2021.

Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.

This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."

