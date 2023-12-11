Full name of Paris Hilton's daughter revealed

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, named the baby London Marilyn Hilton Reum

(Web Desk) - Paris Hilton announced the arrival of her baby girl on Thanksgiving, almost a year after her first son was born.

Paris Hilton’s baby daughter's full name and birthday have been revealed.

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, named the baby London Marilyn Hilton Reum, according to a birth certificate obtained by The Blast.

The document also reveals that she was born on her parents’ anniversary, Nov. 11, at 11:43 a.m. at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in California. Height and weight are not listed in the certificate.

Hilton announced the arrival of her baby on Thanksgiving, sharing a picture of a pink shirt that had "London" stitched on it.

The baby’s arrival comes after her first child, Phoenix, was born in January.

Hilton made headlines when it was revealed that her mother, Kathy Hilton, and family were completely surprised by the baby.

This time around, Hilton let her family in on the news.

"I think [Paris has] lived so much of her life in the public eye that maybe she likes to have some secrets," Nicky recently said to The Messenger about the surprise baby news.

Kathy Hilton added that "Phoenix was a complete surprise," which is a storyline that is currently playing out on the latest season of Paris In Love on Peacock.