Ahmed Ali Akbar won't mind having marriage rumours with Yumna Zaidi

Entertainment Entertainment Ahmed Ali Akbar won't mind having marriage rumours with Yumna Zaidi

Ahmed Ali Akbar won’t mind having marriage rumours with Yumna Zaidi

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 10 Dec 2023 19:40:14 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Talented actor Ahmed Ali Akbar has opened up about his marriage rumours with actor Yumna Zaidi.

He is of the view that he will not feel bad about the rumours of his marriage with Yumna Zaidi.

Ahmed made these remarks regarding his recent appearance in a private TV programme.

The host asked with which actress (Hania Amir, Sajal Ali and Yumna Zaidi) he would not mind to have marriage rumours? Ahmed Ali Akbar named Yumna Zaidi as the artist with whom he will not mind having marriage rumour.

The ‘Parizad’ star said that many people have congratulated him on his marriage with Yumna on the phone and he told them that maybe they are watching too much social media.

The actor added YouTubers took his photos from the dramas and made the wedding, walima and mehendi photos viral, besides spreading rumors of him having a baby.