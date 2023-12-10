Netizens slam fashion tycoon Zara for cashing in Palestinains' woes

Entertainment Entertainment Netizens slam fashion tycoon Zara for cashing in Palestinains' woes

Netizens slam fashion tycoon Zara for cashing in Palestinains’ woes

Follow on Published On: Sun, 10 Dec 2023 17:17:53 PKT

(Web Desk) – As international pressure to stop Israel's assault in Gaza grows, fashion retailer Zara has sparked fresh controversy with its latest advertising campaign.

The Spanish store posted images of the newest Zara Atelier collection, which features American model Kristen McMenamy, on its official social media accounts.

In the advertisement, McMenamy is shown standing in a chamber filled with mannequins shrouded in white shrouds and surrounded by debris.

Zara's most recent offering is a ‘limited edition collection’ that honours the brand's ‘commitment to craftsmanship and passion for artistic expression’ according to the descriptions that go with the photos.

On the other hand, online community claim that the advertisement looks a lot like pictures of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation.

Zara has not responded to the allegations with an official comment. The most contentious image from the campaign, which showed McMenamy clutching a ‘body’ covered in white blankets, seems to have been taken down from the label's X and Instagram accounts.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “The latest Zara campaign depicts what appears to be dead bodies wrapped in white body bags, reminiscent of traditional Muslim burial attire, as well rocks, dust and rubble. What were they thinking? This is intentional at this point.” “And the award for the most tone-deaf brand of the year goes to Zara. Using imagery of Israel’s genocide of Palestinians to sell their fast fashion brand of clothing,” protested another.

— AHMED | أحمد (@ASE) December 9, 2023

Questioning the intent behind the campaign’s imagery and timing, an X user contended, “Call me insane but Zara’s new collection can’t just be a coincidence like there’s no way this is the advertising during these times when there’s a genocide going on.” The wide outrage has prompted calls for a boycott against Zara.

— christian allister’s wife (@e_crimina1) December 9, 2023

