Egyptian actress Amira Adeeb to star in Hollywood film 'No Nation'

The actor took to Instagram to share the news with her followers

Sun, 10 Dec 2023



(Web Desk) - Egyptian actress Amira Adeeb announced this week that she is set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film “No Nation,” directed by Jeffrey Elmont.

The actress, who has starred in Egyptian TV hits such as “Naql Aam” and “Meet Gal?!,” took to Instagram to share the news with her followers.

“I’ve been sitting on this for six months and not a single person had a clue, not even my parents.

I think I’m more proud of my big mouth for keeping this a secret than anything,” she wrote to her 1 million Instagram followers.

“So much to say and so many feelings to be felt but I’ll wait a bit and more details to come,” she teased.



The actress also thanked Elmont for believing in her and for “casting an Arab girl in a non-Arab-cliché role.” She added: “Working with you has been a blessing.”

