Faryal Makhdoom claps back at trolls over her attire right after Umrah

Published On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 16:54:31 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistani born British professional boxer Amir Khan's wife, Faryal Makhdoom, has stirred controversy once again with her outfit at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Celebrities from all over the world attended the event which took place soon after Makhdoom's Umrah pilgrimage.

Makhdoom wore a headdress like a hood made of the same silver silk as her robe, which had slits on the legs.

Given how soon after her religious trip she made this outfit decision, some internet users were critical of her and expressed their emotions.

Just one day after revealing her Umrah experience on social media, Makhdoom shared photos and a video from the film festival which stoked even more criticism.

As expectedly, her posts received a barrage of criticism over her attire and Makhdoom responded to the criticism by asking people to let go of their expectations of her.

She explained in a long remark that she visited the Umrah spontaneously while travelling to see the film festival while adding that although she had planned her outfit in advance, her trip to Mecca, which is only an hour away, was last-minute.



