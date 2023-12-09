Pakistani film 'In Flames' grabs prestigious award in Saudi Arabia

Entertainment Entertainment Pakistani film 'In Flames' grabs prestigious award in Saudi Arabia

The 10-day film festival was held in Jeddah

Follow on Published On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 15:59:40 PKT

JEDDAH (Web Desk) - Pakistani film ‘In Flames’ won the Best Feature Film Award in the Red Sea International Film Festival.

The 10-day festival was held in Jeddah where a large number of showbiz personalities were present.

The festival was also graced by many Hollywood celebrities including Johnny Depp and Will Smith.

Many Lollywood stars including Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir also graced the festival.

The storyline of ‘In Flames’ revolves around a mother and daughter who face various challenges and hardships while navigating life after the loss of the male head of their household.

Also Read: Pakistani movie 'In Flames' wins best feature award in Canada

The film stands out for its simplicity and artistic approach, devoid of glamour and songs, yet captivating viewers with its powerful storytelling.

It is interesting to note that Zarar Khan, the film’s writer and director, chose to shoot the entire film in Karachi, with many of the actors hailing from the Sindh region.