Why Lollywood diva Resham avoids marriage in showbiz industry?

Because the marriages in the showbiz industry are short-lived, she believes

Updated On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 13:11:40 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Lollywood diva Resham will not marry in the showbiz industry due to the increasing ratio of divorces among the celebrity couples.

In her latest interview, Resham seemed scared of divorces in the showbiz industry and therefore she is looking for an outsider to tie the knot.

Resham has ruled over the film world and then in the drama industry when she switched towards dramas.

“The marriages in the showbiz industry are short-lived as they hardly enter into the second year. I’ll prefer to tie the knot outside the industry,” she said.

She added that she would have left showbiz if she had found a good life partner a long time ago.

I still want to get married to someone who is loyal, she said.

The divorce of actor Sajal Aly also disturbed Resham.

“Her divorce really saddened me. Sajal is very close to my heart as we have worked together in Mohabbat Jaye Bhaar Main,” she said.

Resham will soon be making a silver screen comeback in Gunjal starring Ahmad Ali Akbar in the lead role.