Singer Omer Nadeem accuses Sonu Nigam of plagiarising his song 'Aye Khuda'

Entertainment Entertainment Singer Omer Nadeem accuses Sonu Nigam of plagiarising his song 'Aye Khuda'

Nadeem expressed his disappointment on Instagram

Follow on Published On: Fri, 08 Dec 2023 00:56:05 PKT

(Web Desk) - Omer Nadeem, a singer and songwriter, has accused Sonu Nigam of plagiarising his song ‘Aye Khuda’ with the track ‘Sun Zara’ released by T-series.

Nadeem expressed his disappointment on Instagram, urging Nigam to acknowledge the original work.

The new version has gained significant views, while Nadeem’s original, released in 2009, has also been popular.

Nadeem highlighted the lack of credit in ‘Sun Zara,’ causing discontent among fans, including actor Armeena Khan.

This incident is not the first, as other Pakistani artists like Abrarul Haq and Hadiqa Kiani have faced similar accusations against Bollywood.

Despite social media support, Nadeem hasn’t received a response from Nigam or DJ Sheziwood, responsible for the music in ‘Sun Zara.’