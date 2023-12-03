Ayeza Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi to share screen after a decade in 'Jaan E Jahaan'

Both the stars were last seen in super-hit serial 'Pyare Afzal' which aired in 2013

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Renowned actors Ayeza Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi are all set to share the screen after almost a decade.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see both the stars together on their TV screens after 10 years.

Both the stars were last seen in super-hit serial Pyare Afzal which aired in 2013. Ayeza and Hamza gave brilliant performance in Pyare Afzal and got overnight fame.

Ayeza has given many super-hits since then including 'Meray Paas Tum Ho'. However, Hamza is on break since 2019 and now he is ready to hit the screens after four years.

The most loved on-screen pairing is making a comeback in new drama 'Jaan E Jahaan'.

It has been written by Rida Bilal while Qasim Ali Mureed gave directions.

The teaser of the much anticipated drama features the monologue of Hamza Ali Abbasi while it also shows a glimpse of Ayeza Khan.

The drama will hit the TV screens soon.