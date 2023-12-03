Indian rapper Badshah hangs out with actor Hania



(Web Desk) - Actor Hania Aamir recently took to social media to share a bunch of photos from her outing with Indian rapper Badshah.

Hania had shared both pictures as well as a video from the fun outing as she captioned the post, "Kids went shopping."

Hania had shared both pictures as well as a video from the fun outing as she captioned the post, "Kids went shopping."

The photos of the two celebrities have now been going viral. People 'shipped' them together as one of the users wrote, "Gian crossed borders for his love."

Another comment read, "Apni Hania ke sath to Badshah bhi cute lag rha" (Even Badshah is looking adorable with our Hania). "Best crossover," wrote yet another person.

Now Indian fans want to know more about the Pakistani actor. Hania Aamir primarily appears in Urdu-language shows and films.

She had made her debut in the entertainment world with the 2016 comedy film Janaan.

Meanwhile, Badshah, who separated from his wife a while ago, was recently linked with actor Mrunal Thakur after the couple were clicked holding hands.

Badshah later reacted to the news via social media and wrote, "Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai (It’s not what you’re thinking) (sic),” he wrote, followed by laughing emojis.