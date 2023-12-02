Tuba Anwar says separation is better than toxic relationship

Sat, 02 Dec 2023 17:32:53 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Tuba Anwar, ex-wife of late renowned host Aamir Liaquat and emerging actress, has said that it is better to separate than to live in a toxic relationship.

Recently, she participated in a podcast where she talked about various topics including her unsuccessful marriage.

During the interview, Tuba Anwar also advised that, “people don't have to stay in a toxic relationship for thirty to forty years, they can part ways depending on the circumstances.”

The actor said she is not haunted by the past and she is satisfied in every aspects and she has not left anything incomplete on her part.

Talking about the allegations against Aamir Liaquat's family or herself during marriage or after separation, Tuba said why she should answer the words of people and discuss my private matters who do not know her.

