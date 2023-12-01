Kiran Haq talks about her career, personal life

Kiran Haq talks about her career, personal life

Lahore: (Faheem Haider) – Pakistani showbiz industry model and actress Kiran Haq revealed recently that she has started her career as a support dancer at a very young age.

She says she has also worked as a junior artist for many years.

She made these remarks while appearing as a guest on Dunya News' popular program ‘Mazaq Raat’ where she opened up about various topics including her career and personal life.

She said that she got fame for the first time by acting in a drama called 'Tere Pehlu Mein' and she also disclosed that the drama had five thousand episodes and she became famous instantly.

Talking about one-sided love, she said that she has never fallen in one-sided love with anyone however, she believe many people have fallen in one-sided love with her.

Haq also added she is very cunning as she understands what men's eyes say so she thwarted all their attempts to have such a one-sided love.

Talking about the biggest success in life, Kiran Haq called his son as the biggest success.

Talking about her husband, she said a woman needs permission of her husband after marriage and if her husband stops her from working, she will stop and not do any work.

She said that her first earning as an actress was Rs 3,000 initially as a support dancer and then as a junior artiste after several years of leading roles.

