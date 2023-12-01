Cheerful Zara Noor Abbas to welcome first child

Earlier, actor had a miscarriage in 2021

KARACHI (Web Desk) - A good news is here for Pakistani showbiz couple Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui as they are anticipating the arrival of their first child together.

Zara broke the news of her pregnancy on social media after battling with depression for a year following a painful miscarriage.

She shared the good news with her fans by dropping a pleasant picture of the couple on Instagram.

A cheerful Zara was seen wearing a stylish silk ensemble and a pair of sunglasses, with a doughnut in her hand as a sign of celebrations.

Asad was seen watering the plants in the background in the garden.

“Round 2 – Inshallah,” wrote Zara, followed by three emojis of a baby and a family of three.

The couple had tied the knot in 2017.

It merits mention here that this is Zara's second pregnancy, as the first time she had a miscarriage in 2021.

For the past some time, the couple has been vocal about their aspiration to start a family, and they are now overjoyed to finally embrace the anticipation of their first baby.