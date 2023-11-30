Sana Khan shares pic introducing her son to Maulana Tariq Jameel

(Web Desk) - Sana Khan, a former Bollywood actress who left the entertainment industry, recently shared a touching moment on Instagram.

In a picture, she introduced her son, Tariq Jameel, to well-known Islamic preacher, Maulana Tariq Jameel, alongside her husband, Mufti Anas.

Expressing gratitude in the caption, Sana emphasized Maulana Tariq Jameel’s importance as a guiding light in her life.

She praised his inner and outer beauty, noting that being in his presence makes her feel closer to Allah.

Acknowledging Maulana Tariq Jameel’s impact on her spiritual journey, Sana commended his wisdom and referred to him as a source of strength in challenging times.

She highlighted the importance of resilience in the face of adversities, viewing these experiences as tests from Allah.

Having married Mufti Anas Saeed in November 2020, Sana welcomed their son, Tariq Jameel, on July 5 this year.

She explained the significance of the name, aiming for a name that symbolizes religious values and integrity for their son.

Sana Khan’s shift from Bollywood to a life dedicated to faith and family has captured significant attention since her marriage to Mufti Anas Saeed, marking a new chapter in her life’s journey.