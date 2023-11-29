Relatives taunted me for joining showbiz world, Sadia Imam

Published On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 17:52:59 PKT

(Web Desk) - Recently, renowned Pakistani actor Sadia Imam talked about taunts she received from her relatives after joining the showbiz industry.

She recently participated in a private TV show and spoke openly about various topics including her career and marriage.

Talking about marriage, she said that after joining the showbiz industry, the first taunt came from her own relatives as they said she would not get married and even if she does, it would be with an already married person.

She said that before marriage, her parents used to hear such things every day and she has seen them going through agony due to these uncalled for remarks.

However, she said,”I remained steadfast and told my parents that I would marry whomever they chose but work is my priority,” Imam said.

Talking about her husband, she said she married a young man and now they both have beautiful children.