'Kamli' wins three awards at Minsk Film Festival

(Web Desk) - Pakistani film ‘Kamli’ made history at the Minsk International Film Festival, winning three awards.

Pakistani film “Kamli” won the Best Actor Award (Saba Qamar), Best Director Award (Sarmad Khoost), and Viewers’ Choice awards at the Minsk International Film Festival also known as Listapad, the biggest film festival in Belarus.

Actress Saba Qamar posted a clip on her Instagram story showing the announcement of the award for the Best Director category and it was bagged by Sarmad Sultan Khoost for “Kamli”.

Khoosat Films also posted on their official Instagram account.

The actress also revealed in her Instagram story that the 2022 film presented by Khoosat Films bagged awards in three specific categories.

Pakistani film ‘Kamli’ stars Saba Qamar, Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha, and debutant Hamza Khawaja in lead roles.

Released in 2022, this movie is a must-watch for every movie enthusiast.