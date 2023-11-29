Jimmy Buffett worked on new music video promoting pet adoption before his death

The singer, who died at age 76, was making a special music video promoting pet adoption

(Web Desk) - The video features never-before-seen footage of the "Margaritaville" singer — who died on Sept 1 — enjoying the good life with his dogs. Jimmy Buffett's love for animals lives on.

The singer, who died at age 76, collaborated with the ASPCA to make a special music video promoting pet adoption, called "Like My Dog."

The video — which was first unveiled by Today and highlights the special bonds people share with their animals — features never-before-seen footage of Buffett playing and enjoying the good life with his own dogs.

The clip opens with the musician bundled up in a coat, scarf and hat for an outing with his dogs.

He holds a tennis ball in one hand, which one of the pups excitedly tries to grab.

"Hi, this is Jim and Jim's dogs," Buffett says. "We're back in business here. If you got dogs out there, I'm your guy."

He jokingly adds, "Just remember, we don't do cats, we don't do frogs. Here at Jim's, we just do dogs."

The video cuts to one of his pups sitting in a music studio, using its paws to move the controls on a mixing console.

As the first notes of "Like My Dog" begin to play, a montage of clips captures Buffett's canine sidekicks joining him for sunny boat rides, fishing trips and more.

Other pet owners are also showcased enjoying everyday moments with their animals.

According to the ASPCA, Buffett was inspired to make the music video after asking his fans to share their videos with their dogs under the hashtag #likemydog.

“The dedication and humanity Jimmy Buffett put into his music crossed over into his love for animals, especially pets and wildlife,” Matt Bershadker, president and CEO of the ASPCA, said in a statement.